Anne Hathaway's Forgotten Apple TV Miniseries Is Based On An Unbelievable True Story

Most people likely know all about the rise and fall of WeWork, the office rental company that went from zero to $47 billion to bankruptcy from 2010 through 2023. A handy timeline published by Forbes in 2023 traced the drama cleanly. WeWork was founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey back in 2010 in Chicago, where they struck on the idea of having open-to-anyone office spaces that they could rent out. Big corporations or freelancers could have temp places to have meetings.

By 2014, the company had caught on, and the Wall Street Journal reported that, thanks to a lot of interested investors, the company was worth about $5 billion. Business Insider wrote about it. Investors kept showing interest, and by 2019, the company was said to be worth a whopping $47 billion. The company's founders wanted to take WeWork public, but some reports revealed that, well, it actually wasn't all that successful. The company had massive revenue losses in 2018 and 2019, and Neumann stepped down over accusations of self-dealing and other poor leadership issues.

WeWork, of course, was crushed again by the COVID-19 office closures as more and more people started working from home. They lost billions. In 2023, they filed for bankruptcy when the company was worth about $44.5 million — less than one one-thousandth of its previous value.

In March of 2022, the WeWork failure was already big news, and Apple TV decided to dramatize the company's fall in a miniseries called "WeCrashed," which starred Jared Leto as Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann, his wife who worked as the chief brand and impact officer for WeWork. Kyle Marvin played Miguel McKelvey. "WeCrashed" was co-created by Lee Eisenberg, co-creator of "Hello Ladies," and a writer/director/executive producer on "The Office."