5 Years Ago, Matt Damon Led A Historical Drama That Was A Huge Box Office Flop

Ridley Scott's 2021 film "The Last Duel" might be one of the filmmaker's best movies, and yet no one saw it. Produced on a $100 million budget, the film only grossed about $30.6 million at the box office, making it one of the biggest bombs in the careers of anyone involved. This was a strange distinction for "The Last Duel," as it starred big names like Oscar-winner Matt Damon, Oscar-nominee Adam Driver, and Emmy-winner Jodie Comer. Ben Affleck also had a notable supporting role as a foppish royal swan.

What's more, "The Last Duel," itself adapted from the historical book by Eric Jager, was written by Damon, Affleck, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nicole Holofcener ("Friends with Money," "Enough Said"), and marked Damon and Affleck's first collaboration on a script since their Oscar-winning 1997 hit "Good Will Hunting." It had everything going in its favor. However, with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, it seems an adult period drama/feminist tragedy from some of the most popular filmmakers of their day just wasn't enough to draw in audiences at the time.

Everyone bounced back, though. Scott's "House of Gucci" did well enough that same year, Affleck and Damon retained their A-list Hollywood status, Holofcener has continued to make movies, and Comer has since appeared in films like "28 Years Later." Still, it really is too bad that more people didn't see this clever, salient, dark movie about the unjust way that women were treated in the 14th century. Comer's character suffers a sexual assault and a long string of follow-up indignities in the film, and all the men in her vicinity manage to make her suffering about themselves. One could say that it was a salient commentary on toxic masculinity in the present.