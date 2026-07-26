This Trippy A24 Horror Movie Should Have Never Flopped At The Box Office

Gaspar Noé's 2018 dance/horror film "Climax" is, to put it as plainly as possible, messed up. The premise is as simple as it is nightmarish, and the bleak, long-take filming style makes the movie's initial fear expand into blind, sweaty, overwhelming panic. Once the horror begins, the only thing the characters — and the audience — can do is ride it out.

"Climax" takes place in 1996, and follows the travails of a French dance troupe as they attend a wild wrap party following a massive performance. "Climax" is thrilling from the jump, with the dance troupe engaging in a long and elaborately choreographed number that Noé plays out in one prolonged take. The dancing is incredible, and everyone is exhilarated. The troupe is led by Selva (Sofia Boutella), and made up mostly of local aspiring dancers who are stoked to be involved in a troupe of this size. At the afterparty, the camera continues to swirl among the dancers as they converse, gossip, and dance to the music of the DJ (Kiddy Smile). They all drink long draughts from a giant bowl of sangria, and get swept away in the energy.

Of course, if you know the filmography of Gaspar Noé, then you know that this evening is about to get horrifying. Noé is the enfant terrible behind films like "Irreversible," "Enter the Void," and "Love," so he likes to play on the outer edge of extremity. "Climax" isn't as intense as "Irreversible," but it's pretty close.

At that afterparty, you see, someone has spiked the sangria with a powerful hallucinogen. Everyone has had some, and they're all freaking out. There is a lot of panic and screaming. Then more screaming. Then danger, rage, and violence.

The film bombed, making only $1.7 million on a $2.9 million budget.