Jamie Foxx And Colin Farrell's Cult Action Movie Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

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Michael Mann is one of the unsung kings of action filmmaking. Maybe that's because he's only made a small handful of action movies throughout his long career. But when he steps into that arena, it's always worth paying attention to. In 2006, he teamed up with Jamie Foxx ("Collateral") and Colin Farrell ("Minority Report") for a big-screen reboot of an '80s TV show that is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Streaming now on Prime Video, the "Miami Vice" movie is Mann's ode to hot nights, cold mojitos, and guys being dudes. It's also an impeccably shot, kickass, meditative reinvention of the classic TV series of the same name — one with some truly amazing action set pieces. The movie centers on detectives Ricardo Tubbs (Foxx) and Sonny Crockett (Farrell), who are asked to investigate the brutal murders of two federal agents. They soon find themselves pulled into the alluring and lethal world of drug traffickers.

At the time of its release, critics and audiences were largely dismissive of the movie. It currently holds a lousy 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's not at all like "Heat," which brilliantly explores the space between typical crime film shootouts, while also containing one of the greatest shootouts in cinema history. That having been said, the movie's reputation has truly grown over the last 20 years and is far better than its initial reception would suggest.

With all due respect, the "Miami Vice" TV show, which Mann was an executive producer of, is a bit cheesy by modern standards. Mann's movie is anything but. It's stylish, visually spectacular, and surprisingly serious. It makes most direct-to-streaming action movies from the last several years look cheap by comparison, even the expensive ones.