Sam Rockwell And Christian Bale's '90s Fantasy Movie Is A Relic Worth Revisiting

Michael Hoffman's 1999 film version of William Shakespeare's play "A Midsummer Night's Dream" had an amazing cast. As we all remember from our school days, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" was a four-pronged story about disparate groups of characters who all get romantically and comedically tangled together when they get lost in the woods of Athens. The woods of Athens, recall, are just lousy with fairies, and they have access to a magical flower that forces people, once infected by its humors, to fall in love with the first person they look at.

In the "bookend" story, the king Theseus is trying to make good with the queen Hippolyta. In the main human story, four lovers — Hermia & Lysander, Helena & Demetrius — become mixed up when certain lovers fall in love with their wrong intended mates. This is the direct result of the third story, which concerns the bitter breakup of the fairy king Oberon and the fairy queen Titania. Oberon's minion, Puck, uses his love-flower to cause romantic mayhem. The fourth story follows a group of itinerant actors, including the blowhard Bottom, as they prepare to put on an ill-fated tragic play for the royal court. Bottom eventually has his head transformed by fairies into that of a donkey.

Romantic shenanigans ensue. It's quite delightful.

For his movie adaptation, Hoffman cast Christian Bale as Demetrius, Calista Flockhart as Helena, Anna Friel as Hermia, and Dominic West as Lysander. In addition, Rupert Everett and Michelle Pfeiffer portrayed Oberan and Titania, with Stanley Tucci playing Puck, David Strathairn and Sophie Marceau bringing Theseus and Hippolyta to life, and Kevin Kline portraying Bottom. Look closely, though, and you'll also note that Sam Rockwell (who starred in the fandom-centric "Galaxy Quest" the same year) played Flute, one of Bottom's actor buddies.