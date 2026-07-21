Quote Of The Day By Mel Brooks: 'Tragedy Is When I Cut My Finger...'

Mel Brooks was born Melvin James Kaminsky on June 28, 1926 in Brownsville, Brooklyn. He was only two years old when his father, Max Kaminsky, died of tuberculosis, and he believes his sense of humor is rooted in anger over this.

He got his start in showbiz working resorts in the Catskills, but after trying his hand at drumming under the tutelage of Buddy Rich, he found his calling in comedy at the age of 16. He changed his name to Mel Brooks around this time (to avoid being confused with jazz trumpeter Max Kaminsky), and, after seeing death up close while serving in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II, he returned to New York and joined the writing staff of "Your Show of Shows" alongside Sid Caesar, Neil Simon, and Carl Reiner.

Brooks and Reiner became on-camera comedy stars in 1959 with their "The 2,000 Year Old Man," but Brooks' didn't truly skyrocket until he made his feature debut by writing and directing "The Producers" in 1967. The showbiz satire earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, at which point he was a comedy brand. "The Twelve Chairs," "Blazing Saddles," and "Young Frankenstein" established him as a comedy maestro, and while Brooks never reached those heights again, films like "High Anxiety," "History of the World, Part I" and "Spaceballs" have endured. (Here's our complete ranking of his directorial efforts.)

Still, if you're looking for the secret to Brooks' comedic genius, it's less to do with anger than self-love.