Eddie Murphy's '80s Action Movie That Spawned A Franchise Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Eddie Murphy was 19 years old when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" for its sixth season in 1980. He was nearly witness to a broadcast viking funeral.

This was the first season after the departure of creator Lorne Michaels (and his anti-improv stance) and the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players. Producer Jean Doumanian was handed the reins and assembled a cast that had zero chemistry and a fraction of the skills of the troupe they replaced. Individually, there was talent, but Gilbert Gottfried was ill-suited to sketch comedy. Gottfried played against his acerbic strengths and briefly damaged his career as a result. Joe Piscopo was the show's standout impressionist, but its writing staff let him down at every turn. It didn't take long for viewership to plummet. It was a depressing spectacle. Watch a random episode from this season, and you'll be stunned by the crickets that greet every sketch.

The show was speeding toward cancellation when something miraculous happened: Murphy appeared on Weekend Update as a high school basketball player ticked off by a Cleveland judge's decision that every team must have two white players, and he positively killed it. Suddenly, there was uproarious laughter again in Studio 8H. Over the last few episodes of that season, Murphy singlehandedly saved "SNL." When he essentially took over the show in Season 7, Hollywood came calling with a co-lead role opposite Nick Nolte in Walter Hill's rough-and-tumble action comedy "48 Hrs." Some Paramount executives were concerned Murphy was too young and, seriously, not funny enough (they'd initially courted Richard Pryor), but as you can currently see on Netflix, Murphy heisted every last scene. Ultimately, the film was a big enough hit to spawn a sequel, "Another 48 Hrs.," that, sadly, lacks the original's juice.