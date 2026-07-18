Idris Elba's Fantasy Movie From The Director Of Mad Max Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

Idris Elba is one hell of a charisma machine. He's an actor with a witty sense of humor and intimidating physicality but also an alluring charm that allows him to jump around from one genre to another with ease. That's why the best Idris Elba movies are so varied when it comes to tone and genre. He can play the inspiring yet stern military leader in a kaiju flick, a scene-stealing villain in a Western, or an animated echidna with gloves.

Indeed, it's that versatility that has allowed Elba to star in both DC and Marvel movies, play an '80s toy figure in a rather underrated live-action movie (truly, seek out 2026's "Masters of the Universe"), or portray a deeply melancholic djinn.

This last one is important, as one of Elba's best performances is in a fantasy flick that is streaming right now on Prime Video and boasts one hell of a cast and crew. The movie in question? "Three Thousand Years of Longing," a 2022 film directed by "Mad Max" creator George Miller and based on the 1994 short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A. S. Byatt. It stars Elba as a djinn who is unleashed from a bottle by a professor (played by Tilda Swinton) and then proceeds to tell her stories from his millennia-old existence.

In short: "Three Thousand Years of Longing" is romantic fairy tale epic about the power of storytelling, and a maximalist film by one of our best living directors.