This Jake Gyllenhaal Sci-Fi Blockbuster Was Partially Inspired By A True Story

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The central technology of Duncan Jones' 2011 science-fiction film "Source Code" is pretty complex. The movie is about a super-advanced virtual reality technology— the titular Source Code — that can somehow reach into the past and psychically scan the minds of dead people, recreating their surroundings based on the last 8 minutes of their lives. The army uses this tech to scan the interior of a Chicago train that had been blown up in a terrorist attack a few days before. With so many dead people to draw from, a wholly interactive VR simulation can be created.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays an army soldier named Captain Stevens who is shunted into the simulation, occupying the body of one of the bombing victims. Captain Stevens is ordered by his superiors to determine the identity of the bomber from this simulation so they can apprehend him and prevent any future attacks. Stevens only has eight minutes before the train explodes. If he fails, he is reshunted back into the simulation and has to try again. Stevens essentially has extra video game lives.

Stevens, however, is disoriented and riled up. He was never briefed on his mission, and his last memory was being on the battlefield in Afghanistan. When not in the simulation, Stevens is in a dark geodesic room and only communicates with his superior officer (a pre-"Conjuring" Vera Farmiga) via a video screen. Inside the simulation, he can't quite comprehend that the humans he encounters aren't real. He starts to feel that he can save them, even though they are already dead.

The tech in "Source Code" is wholly fictional, but director Duncan Jones, in a 2011 io9 interview, remarked that the terrorist bomber in the movie was based on a real person that he read about in the news.