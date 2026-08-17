Did Bill Skarsgård's Castle Rock Character Appear In A Stephen King Novel?

Hulu's mystery-horror series "Castle Rock" was loosely based on the works of Stephen King, but rather than adapting any one particular story, it nibbled at the entire buffet. The titular town is the setting of numerous King novels, including "The Dead Zone," "Cujo," and "Needful Things." The show features familiar King characters like Sheriff Alan Pangborn (Scott Glenn), notorious bully Ace Merrill (Paul Sparks), and — in Season 2 — Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), of "Misery" fame.

Not all the characters were exactly as King fans might remember them, though. Annie, a villain in her original story, is a main protagonist in "Castle Rock." Then there's Jackie Torrance (Jane Levy), who shares a name with Jack Torrance from "The Shining" but is actually his niece.

Easily the character who drew the most interest from fans, though, was "The Kid," a pale and mysterious figure played by Bill Skarsgård. Following the death of Shawshank State Prison warden Dale Lacy (Terry O'Quinn), the Kid is discovered in a cage in the prison's disused F Block, where Lacy had been keeping him captive for 27 years. "Castle Rock" Season 1 is wrapped around the mystery of who the Kid is, how he ended up in the cage, and why terrible things seem to happen around him. Is he the devil, as Lacy believed? Is he secretly a figure from the wider Stephen King canon, like Randall Flagg or the Crimson King? Or is he just an unfortunate innocent who stumbled into the wrong place at the wrong time?

The short answer is ... We don't know. "Castle Rock" Season 1 left the Kid's identity deliberately ambiguous, and Skarsgård's surprise return in Season 2 only created more questions.