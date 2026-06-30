What Happened To Justine Bateman From Family Ties?

Justine Bateman's most prominent role came right at the beginning of her professional screen acting career, when she played Mallory Keaton on the hit sitcom "Family Ties." Mallory was the daughter of former hippies and ultra-left wing Boomers Elyse (Meredith Baxter) and Steven (Michael Gross) and the younger sister of the show's breakout character, i.e. Michael J. Fox's money-obsessed yuppie and Young Republican Alex. (Notably, Fox himself had to do some intense schedule juggling to work on "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" at the same time.) Naturally, the series' humor came from the various characters clashing over their political and ideological differences.

Mallory, because she's obsessed with superficial things like fashion, is assumed to be shallow, though it's eventually revealed that she's quite intelligent and shrewd. Bateman starred in all 176 episodes of "Family Ties," which ran for seven blockbuster seasons from 1982 to 1989.

Nowadays, however, Bateman is probably better known for her appearances on Fox News and her more controversial political comments. Her brother, actor/filmmaker Jason Bateman, told Esquire in 2025 that he and his sibling don't talk much but that they still have rich conversations whenever they do. These days, Justine Bateman tends to say strident things about the current U.S. presidential administration and the state of modern politics, occasionally becoming the "main character" of 2020s online "discourse."

Since the days of "Family Ties," Bateman has continued to work on TV and in film, although she has pointedly taken a few breaks from acting and spoken out about the dangers of fame, declaring that it is temporary and cannot be relied on. She's also authored a few books, spoken out against AI, and even directed one feature film.