This past weekend, Pixar took home another Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars for Soul, the studio’s surprisingly unconventional movie about the forces and inspirations that fuel our passions. Tina Fey voiced a character character named 22, an irascible soul who has spent millennia living on a vast plane of existence known as The Great Before, and now she takes center stage in 22 vs. Earth, a short film prequel that’s heading to Disney+ this week. Check out a new clip from the short below.



22 vs. Earth Clip

Earlier today, we published an interview with Soul editor Kevin Nolting, who made his Pixar directing debut with this short film. “In Soul, we follow Joe who…from a young age, he knows what he wants to do, he thinks he knows what his purpose is, he’s got a path,” Nolting said. “And then there’s the rest of us, and I relate to 22 in that it took me a long time to figure out what I wanted to do. And I was always actually sort of self conscious about the fact that I had friends who, you know, seem to have this purpose in life, this drive from an early age and I was always like, ‘What am I doing?’ So I think there’s a lot of people in the world like that who can relate to 22, which is a different voice than we played in the movie.”

In terms of where the events of this short film fall on the overall timeline in the Soul universe, Nolting described this “the mid-point” for the 22 character. “She’s had this experience of losing her friends, she’s lonely, and now she’s going to do something about it,” he explained. “She makes this decision to actually do something about it.” That master plan involves recruiting an “unstoppable gang” of impressionable souls who have yet to find their “spark” to participate in her “exclusive, secret organization whose only purpose is to prevent souls from going to the dumb planet known as Earth.”

Here is the short film’s official synopsis:

Set before the events of Disney and Pixar’s Oscar®-winning feature film “Soul,” 22 refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of 5 other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts’ activities lead to unexpected results, 22’s subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life.

22 vs. Earth arrives on Disney+ on April 30, 2021.