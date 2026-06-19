The Death Of Robin Hood Has A Lot In Common With One Of The Best Marvel Movies

This article contains spoilers for "The Death of Robin Hood."

Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski is only three movies into his career, yet those three happen to be some of the strongest and deeply felt films of the last five years. Each of them — "Pig," "A Quiet Place: Day One," and this week's "The Death of Robin Hood" — is written and directed by Sarnoski and bears the mark of a true auteur. They also share several themes in common, perhaps most notably the idea of legacy. In particular, Sarnoski's protagonists are concerned with how they have affected the world around them and what, if anything, they seek to leave behind.

This interest places Sarnoski next to another filmmaker whose body of work has largely concerned a similar theme: James Mangold. Indeed, the latter's movies typically feature characters struggling with their reputations, from real-life musicians like Bob Dylan all the way to mythic heroes like Indiana Jones. Most pointedly, Mangold has directed two films about Wolverine — 2013's "The Wolverine" and 2017's "Logan" — and both movies deal with the character's tortured past and uncertain future, with Hugh Jackman portraying their namesake. However, it's "Logan" that's more involved in summing up Wolverine and giving him a true ending ... something that not every popular hero gets to have these days.

Jackman similarly plays the titular outlaw in Sarnoski's "The Death of Robin Hood." The film is based on the 17th-Century ballad "Robin Hood's Death," and Robin does, in fact, expire at the end of the movie. As a result, Sarnoski's movie and "Logan" share a remarkable number of similarities, something that is only made more pointed with Jackman being at their core. Yet, despite this, the films end up being distinctly different from each other thanks to the respective genres they partake in.