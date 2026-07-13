This Short-Lived '80s Action TV Show Starred A Future Saturday Night Live Legend

"Blue Thunder" was not a box office smash during its theatrical run in 1983, but John Badham's thoughtful action movie about the surveillance state and police militarism proved immensely popular when it hit the home market. Unfortunately, most people weren't terribly intrigued by its Military Industrial Complex critique; instead, they were all about the titular souped-up, weapons-stacked helicopter. To be fair, I was 10 years old when the film came out and wasn't thrilled by Roy Scheider's LAPD helicopter pilot Frank Murphy destroying such wondrous, death-dealing machinery.

ABC took note of the film's home entertainment surge, saw that Donald P. Bellisario was bringing his own super-helicopter show to the air ("Airwolf"), and rolled the dice on a television adaptation of "Blue Thunder." In this iteration, you were meant to cheer for the aircraft. The creators must've been worried that Blue Thunder wouldn't be exciting enough on its own, though, so they added an armored ground unit called Rolling Thunder that was outfitted with a bunch of cool doohickeys. It was enormous enough to house an off-road desert vehicle, because why not?

The hardware was the draw, but the show actually rounded up an appealing cast to occupy these magnificent vehicles. James Farentino, who took over Scheider's role as the veteran helicopter pilot, had been previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Meanwhile, ex-NFL players (and then Lite Beer pitchmen) Bubba Smith and Dick Butkus played the Rolling Thunder's crew, proving their acting chops weren't limited to screaming "Less Filling!" and "Tastes Great!" at each other.

As for Farentino's co-pilot, the series went with a little-known comedy actor named Dana Carvey. The show only ran for 11 episodes, so it was hardly Carvey's breakthrough. But he was amusing enough as Clinton Wonderlove, aka. "JAFO," to suggest greater things were yet to come.