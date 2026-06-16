Before Alias, Jennifer Garner Starred In This Failed TV Spin-Off

Perhaps inspired by the runaway success of Amy Heckerling's "Clueless," there was an explosion of young acting talent in the mid-to-late-1990s. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Alicia Silverstone, Neve Campbell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more were becoming teen idols. As a result, Hollywood was scrambling to test their box office and ratings potential in the hopes they could hit an Elizabeth Taylor-type goldmine by placing one or more of these kids in the right project.

James Cameron won this contest in a walk by pairing DiCaprio and Winslet in "Titanic," while the likes of Silverstone failed to capitalize on their breakthrough hits. When it came to television, "Beverly Hills 90210" was winding down, which left an opening for earnest teen dramas like "Party of Five" and "Dawson's Creek." These shows launched the careers of multiple performers and were actually well worth watching for most of their runs.

I was especially fond of Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman's "Party of Five," which was powered by an appealing ensemble that included Campbell, Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, and Lacey Chabert. The series centered on a group of siblings struggling to hold together after their parents are killed by a drunk driver, and while it was terrific right out of the gate, it got a little spicier when Jennifer Love Hewitt joined the cast in Season 2 as Wolf's on-again, off-again high school girlfriend. Her character, Sarah Reeves Merrin, must deal with her own personal issues when she discovers she's adopted. When Hewitt became a full-fledged star thanks to the success of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Keyser and Lippman created the spin-off "Time of Your Life" to capitalize on her popularity. And while the poorly reviewed show lasted only one season, it did introduce viewers to future star Jennifer Garner.