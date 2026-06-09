This Bonkers 1980s Sports Movie With Wizards Is Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen

The setup for Kuei Chih-Hung's 1983 supernatural horror/sports/action movie "The Boxer's Omen" is straightforward enough. A boxer named Wing (Lung-Wei Wang) has a devastating boxing match with a vicious Thai fighter named Bu Bo (the awesome Bolo Yeung from "Blooodsport") that leaves him grievously injured. Wing contacts his brother Hung (Phillip Ko), a low-level gangster, to go to Thailand and fight Bu Bo to get revenge.

But there's nothing straightforward about "The Boxer's Omen," and it spins off into insanity pretty quickly. Hung, for instance, is kidnapped by rival gangsters, but is saved by the eerie ghost of a Buddhist monk. This ghostly monk appears incessantly to Hung and also begins to implore him to go to Thailand. The ghost reveals that he and Hung are connected through their past lives, and that Hung must train to become a warrior monk himself to battle an incoming cadre of mysterious evil sorcerers. Killing the sorcerers will allow the monk Qing Zhao to attain immortality. As it stands, his spirit is currently trapped in his long-rotting corpse.

Don't worry, Hung hasn't forgotten about getting revenge in the boxing ring, even though he will eventually change his name to Baluo Kaidi and become a demon-fighting sorcerer. This will lead to a fight in the boxing ring, undone by the machinations of distant dark wizards hurling curses.

This movie is wild to behold, and my description of the plot doesn't capture the truly crazy, swirling, insane visuals that fill every frame. A character is killed by a magic spell that causes enormous flesh bubbles to pop from his flesh and then coughs up a live bat. There are glowing temples, bodily transformation, vomiting, vomit-eating, rotting skulls, and everything in between. "The Boxer's Omen" is madness. You must watch it.