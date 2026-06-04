The Brilliant Writer Behind Persepolis Directed Ryan Reynolds' Best Performance

Iranian-French writer and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi has died at the age of 56. A statement released by her friends and family has announced that she "died of sadness" after the death of her husband, Mattias Ripa, a little over a year earlier. (Rest in peace.)

Satrapi first became known in the literary world when she published the initial volume of her autobiographical comic "Persepolis" in 2000. She would later become a world renowned filmmaker upon co-directing and co-writing the celebrated 2007 "Persepolis" animated movie adaptation. Satrapi continued to work on films as both a writer and director after that, following "Persepolis" with 2011's "Chicken with Plums" (itself based on her 2004 graphic novel of the same name).

Then, in 2014, Satrapi made her Hollywood directorial debut with the surreal horror/comedy film "The Voices," starring Ryan Reynolds. The movie is stylish and strange, and it boasts what might well be Reynolds' best performance. In the film, Reynolds plays Jerry Hickfang, a chipper, happy-go-lucky factory worker who lives in a bright, candy-colored world of joy and wonderment. He also regularly converses with his dog Bosco and cat Mr. Whiskers, with Reynolds providing their voices to boot.

Early on, though, it's revealed that Jerry has schizophrenia and a lot of what he perceives is a hallucination. In addition, he has a crush on his coworker Fiona (Gemma Arterton), which leads to a night where he gives her a ride home only to accidentally hit a deer, and, in the ensuing fracas, deliberately murder her. He then decides to keep Fiona's severed head in his fridge, only for the head to begin talking to him as well, all smiles. What's more, Fiona's head reminds Jerry that he should probably go back on his meds.

"The Voices" is a twisted, twisted film.