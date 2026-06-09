Where To Watch Borat — Is It Streaming?

If you've ever yelled "my wiiiiiiife!" at a spouse or partner in a vaguely Eastern European accent, you can thank "Borat" for that bit. So where can you watch this 2006 comedy on streaming? As of this writing, the answer is Netflix.

Sacha Baron Cohen's beloved 2006 film — which bears the genuinely absurd full title "Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" — comes from one of his characters on HBO's "Da Ali G" show, hapless Kazakh reporter Borat Sagdiyev (Cohen himself). Because the movie I'll just refer to as "Borat" is a mockumentary that presents its main character, the titular Borat, as a real buffoon who's interacting with clueless and confused Americans, the filming process was reportedly fraught; rumors have swirled for years that the police were called nearly 100 times while they shot the first film in 2005.

Basically, Cohen's schtick, such as it is, is that he dresses up as a larger-than-life character — aside from Borat and Ali G, you're probably at least passingly familiar with Brüno, who got his own film in 2009 — and tries to freak out real people. But surprisingly, he can sometimes create and encourage impactful and real moments despite the sheer absurdity.

Even if you somehow never saw the first "Borat" movie, you've heard people reference it millions of times; aside from "my wife," I can guarantee that some guy at a party shouted "very nice!" in a Borat voice. Here's what you need to know — or remember, since it's been a while since the movie was released — about the first "Borat" movie, as well as its surprisingly good 2020 sequel.