After Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro Should Resurrect This Horror Movie Franchise

Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" proves that there's still life left in Mary Shelley's endlessly adapted monster story. In true del Toro fashion, the film shows sympathy for the Creature (Jacob Elordi) and throws in some romance to complement the scares and darkness. It's a haunting flick that finds beauty in the macabre — and that's why del Toro should be the next filmmaker to summon the Cenobites.

Now, del Toro is a well-known fan of Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" universe. In 2025, he auctioned off his horror memorabilia following the California wildfires, which included some "Hellraiser" artwork that Mike Mignola created for Barker's "Hellraiser" comic series from the 1980s. This suggests del Toro is familiar with the "Hellraiser" lore that extends way beyond the movies. What more, del Toro and Barker share similar artistic sensibilities.

The overall "Hellraiser" movie franchise is more painful than pleasurable at this point thanks to a plethora of underwhelming sequels. Most of them weren't even originally imagined as "Hellraiser" films in the first place and were only greenlit so Dimension Films could retain the rights. David Bruckner's 2022 "Hellraiser" film reboot is a step in the right direction for the long suffering saga, but it doesn't quite reach its full potential, and the lack of movement on a sequel is telling.

Be that as it may, the "Hellraiser" franchise still has such sights to show us, provided that it's handled by a talented storyteller who understands what made it great in the first place. At the same time, said filmmaker shouldn't be afraid to bring some new ideas to the table or delve deeper into ones that were merely touched on before. That's where del Toro comes in.