Jeff Goldblum's Forgotten '80s Action Thriller Is Filled With A-List Hollywood Cameos

1985's "Into the Night" is a neo-noir nocturnal excursion that stars Jeff Goldblum as a catastrophically depressed engineer who cannot sleep. When he returns to his house during the middle of a difficult work day, he finds his wife engaged In flagrante delicto with another man. His life is falling apart. Then he drives to LAX, where a gorgeous jewel thief (Michelle Pfeiffer) drops onto the hood of his car. Suddenly, this glum office drone is on an adventure. But he still can't sleep.

John Landis directed "Into the Night" three years after the tragedy of the "Twilight Zone: The Movie" on-set accident. That's a haunted film, and I've always felt Landis was in some way dealing with the horror of his involvement via "Into the Night," but he's never copped to this. Goldblum's Ed Okin wants to sleep, and, in the context of the movie, he deserves to rest. But Landis has much worse to answer for, and, thus, he refuses to let Okin off the hook.

Landis should've been down for good after "Twilight Zone: The Movie," but he bounced back because he still had commercial value to studios. Importantly, he also possessed the skill to make crowd-pleasing blockbusters with top talent, like "Coming to America" starring Eddie Murphy. That skill diminished after a while (somewhere around 1992's "Innocent Blood"), but despite his well-deserved infamy, stars were quite willing to work with Landis. This was all it took to keep him in the game, and it's how he assembled an impressive cast for "Into the Night," which is filled with the kind of random Hollywood cameos for which Landis is known. The film industry couldn't have been more supportive of Landis at that point.