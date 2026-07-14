Harry Potter Director David Yates Passed On Adapting Stephen King's The Stand For A Good Reason

David Yates has been at the helm of every film in the Wizarding World franchise since 2007's "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." In a way, though, he's an odd choice for the whimsical fantasy property, as Yates doesn't bring a lot of visual variety to his movies. Although he works with many different cinematographers, his films all tend to have a washed-out, colorless look to them. He also doesn't like to photograph the sky (unless it's completely filled with haze or thick cloud cover) and prefers to rid his movies of all warm, natural light. That said, his approach makes a bit more sense when you remember that Yates has directed many of the darkest and, in some cases, best received "Harry Potter" movies to date.

Of course, Yates hasn't worked exclusively on Wizarding World movies. After directing a bizarre big-budget Tarzan film titled "The Legend of Tarzan" in 2016, Yates went on to helm "Pain Hustlers," the 2023 Netflix crime thriller flick starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans that almost no one remembers. Basically, despite having directed some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Yates still feels like a filmmaker in search of an identity — or, at least, a new project that he can associate himself with.

And it seems that, at one point, Yates was poised to take on such a project. Back in 2011, Hitfix revealed that Yates was set to direct a multi-film adaptation of Stephen King's enormous apocalyptic novel "The Stand." Yates, however, turned it down — telling Collider that same year that he simply wasn't a good match for the material — and the venture ultimately gave rise to a 2020 TV miniseries version of King's original story instead.