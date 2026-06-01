HBO Max's Quirky Sci-Fi Superhero Show Has A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Superhero fatigue is a real thing, but there are TV shows that can remind you of the best of what the genre can offer. One of those shows is "Doom Patrol," which debuted on the long-defunct DC Universe streaming service alongside "Harley Quinn," "Swamp Thing," "Stargirl," and "Titans." Of them, "Doom Patrol" was by far the weirdest, a quirky sci-fi superhero show largely inspired by Grant Morrison's run on this classic group of misfits, predating even the X-Men.

"Doom Patrol" is a deeply weird, shockingly emotional, and hilarious superhero show that's better than most superhero media. If you don't believe us, just look at the Rotten Tomatoes score for the series. Over its four-season run, "Doom Patrol" maintained a near-perfect score (averaging at 98% Fresh), with seasons 3 and 4 having a 100% and Season 1 (the lowest) sitting at 96% Fresh.

There are two big reasons to stop whatever you're doing right now and watch "Doom Patrol" for the first time (or again if you've seen it already), and the first is how unabashedly cuckoo bananas this show is.

We've seen DC TV shows that are bonkers and weird. "Legends of Tomorrow" was full of unbelievable moments, like when Gorilla Grodd traveled back in time to assassinate Barack Obama. But that's nothing compared to "Doom Patrol," which took full advantage of its streaming format and mature age rating. There was the time an army of genetically-engineered butts started a zombie apocalypse, a Ghostbuster-like team of spirit hunters specifically hunting racy ghosts, a hot make-out session between a cockroach and a rat, and a scene where a circus strongman literally gave an entire street's worth of people an, ahem, good time by flexing his muscles. And that's just scratching the surface.