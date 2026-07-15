A Scrapped Star Wars Script Would Have Turned Luke Skywalker Into Wookiee Royalty

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Few films have been studied as closely as George Lucas' 1977 sci-fi epic "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," and most fans of the film already know every tiny detail about the movie's production. Many of them have likely watched the 2004 documentary film "Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy" or read J.W. Rinzler's 2007 book "The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film," the latter of which explores just how different Lucas' initial "Star Wars" script drafts were when he was still writing the film in the mid-1970s. For one, there was once a character named Annikin Starkiller, while Han Solo was a fish-like, green-skinned alien with gills. Similarly, the fussy droid C-3PO, eventually played by Anthony Daniels, was once meant to be more like a sleazy used car salesman. These facts are all well-known parts of behind-the-scenes "Star Wars" lore.

Of course, the "Star Wars" we got became one of the largest marks on American popular culture, so much so that it's hard to imagine Lucas' film coming out any differently than it did. Mark Hamill is Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford is Han Solo, and so forth.

Some might even know about Lucas' plans to place Luke on the Wookiee home world, where he would fight a Wookiee chieftain and become a prince in Wookie society (as Lucas revealed in a 1977 interview with Rolling Stone). He would then lead a Wookiee raid on an Imperial base. Wookiees, of course, are the species whose ranks include everyone's favorite "walking carpet" Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and a lot of Lucas' early ideas for them were ultimately reworked into Ewok society for 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi."