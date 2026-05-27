For The First Time, Spider-Noir Actor Lamorne Morris Talks About Making Marvel History [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for the "Spider-Noir" Season 1 finale, "The Man in the Mask."

In comics and comic-adjacent storytelling, a superhero's friends will often go a long way to protect the hero's secret identity. I remember having my young mind blown by an episode of "Batman: The Animated Series" in which the villainous Hugo Strange discovers Batman's secret identity ... only for Bruce Wayne to suddenly appear standing right next to Batman. Turns out it was Dick Grayson/Robin wearing prosthetics and stilts that made him look like Bruce Wayne.

Something similar happens at the end of the new series "Spider-Noir." The villainous Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) has become convinced that Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) is The Spider, this show's version of Spider-Man. During a tense showdown in a club, Silvermane is about to murder singer Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) as a test: Reilly will have to either let her die, or save her using his spider-powers, revealing his true identity in the process. Thankfully, Reilly's journalist buddy Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) barges in at the last minute dressed as The Spider and does a pretty convincing Nic Cage impression, interrupting the would-be murder and confounding Silvermane.

Even though it's just a ruse, Lamorne Morris still got to embody The Spider on screen — but he hasn't been able to talk about it ... until now. During a recent interview, he shared how he felt suiting up as the hero, and making Marvel history in the process.