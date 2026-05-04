Where To Stream Malcolm In The Middle (Including The 2026 Revival)

When "Malcolm in the Middle" debuted on Fox 26 years ago, it was hardly breaking new ground with its dysfunctional family premise. Norman Lear had been playing in that sandbox for decades prior, while Fox had scored considerable ratings success with the unrepentantly raunchy "Married... with Children" and the animated antics of "The Simpsons." And then there was the original run of "Roseanne" on ABC, which, whatever you think of its star, was a brilliant examination of a working class American family.

So, what set "Malcolm in the Middle" apart? From the second viewers heard the rambunctious theme song "Boss of Me" by They Might Be Giants, they were put on notice that this Linwood Boomer-created sitcom would play like a high-energy, live-action cartoon — one that, by dint of that TMBG anthem, would cater heavily to nerds. This sense was reinforced by Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) possessing a 165 IQ. But as we quickly learned, being smarter than most people in your orbit can place you at a tremendous disadvantage.

"Malcolm in the Middle" was a solid Nielsen ratings performer throughout most of its seven seasons, and it remained very popular in syndication after ending its run in 2006. And given that we live in an age of nostalgia-driven franchise revivals, it was only a matter of time before "Malcolm in the Middle" made a curtain call, especially since Brian Cranston and its other cast members had been mulling a reunion since 2016.

The show finally returned this year with the four-episode "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair." If you're wondering where you can drop in on Malcolm and the rest of the gang, I've got good news! All seven seasons of the original series and the revival can be found at Hulu!