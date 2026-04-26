Kevin Bacon's Forgotten 2007 Action Thriller Was Directed By A Living Horror Legend

James Wan knows a thing or two about crafting effective horror. Sometimes, the most frightening Wan-helmed ideas have simple origin points that artfully escalate into high-octane set pieces. Everything from "Saw" to "Malignant" embraces this core philosophy, where Wan keeps pushing the bounds of subverting audience expectations. Of course, not every idea can turn into a bona fide box-office sensation or thrive as a cult classic. Some, like 2007's "Death Sentence," fly under the radar despite being a perfectly serviceable popcorn flick. That said, there's more to "Death Sentence" than mindless action spectacle, as its well-trodden premise is elevated by a brilliant Kevin Bacon, who slips into the shoes of everyman Nick Hume.

The idea of the everyman being forced to step up to the mantle of a traditional hero is an interesting one. In the first "Silent Hill" game, writer Harry Mason takes on the impossible task of searching for his daughter inside a hellish town, where he faces off against monsters in spite of his terrible aim. In "The Terminator," diner waitress Sarah Connor's life is plunged into chaos and she is forced to become a hardened fighter to ensure her survival.

Bacon's Nick also ends up achieving outlandish feats in "Death Sentence," which is loosely based on Brian Garfield's eponymous novel (that happens to be a sequel to "Death Wish," which is now a seven-movie franchise). Although Wan's treatment of the film's revenge centerpiece is flawed, Nick's arc as an insurance executive-turned-vigilante brims with pathos.

"Death Sentence" is actively shaped by Wan's affinity for convoluted shootouts, and these bursts of violence aren't wholly unwelcome. But does "Death Sentence" have anything meaningful to offer beyond its bombastic action and compelling central performance?