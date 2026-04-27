Veteran actor James Cromwell began his association with "Star Trek" in the 1990 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Hunted." In that episode, he played Nayrock, the Prime Minister of Angosia III, a world that hoped to join the Federation. Cromwell was less recognizable in his second "Next Generation" appearance, in the two-part 1993 episode "Birthright." Buried under makeup and prosthetics, he played a Yridian trader who has something very valuable to Worf (Michael Dorn). Cromwell also appeared in the 1995 "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Starship Down," playing a Karemma named Hanok. His DS9 appearance came just after Cromwell appeared in the movie "Babe," for which he would receive an Oscar nomination.

In the summer of 1996, Cromwell was cast as Zefram Cochran in Jonathan Frakes' feature film "Star Trek: First Contact." Trekkies can tell you all about this character, as he is a key figure in the "Star Trek" universe: He was the man who invented the warp engine, allowing humans to actually start making star treks in the first place.

The plot of "First Contact" centered on humans' first contact with alien life. In the world of "Star Trek," meeting aliens brought humans together, uniting Earth under a single banner and ushering in a post-capitalist utopia devoted to science, study, exploration, and diplomacy.

It was notions of first contact with alien life that Cromwell found the most interesting about appearing in "First Contact." He clearly didn't mind returning to the "Trek" franchise, but, as he admitted in a 1996 issue of Cinefantastique Magazine, he was more interested because of his work with the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI). We'll get into CSETI (not to be confused with the SETI Institute) and its founder, Dr. Steven Greer, below.