The Pitt's Most Hated Character Is A Hilarious Medical Easter Egg

You know, and likely hate, James Ogilvie, the student doctor played by Lucas Iverson on season 2 of "The Pitt." But did you know his name is a medical Easter egg?

As it turns out, someone in the writers' room was having a really fun day when they decided on names for "The Pitt" season 2 characters. Why? There's a syndrome called Ogilvie syndrome, and it's ... gross. Described to me by an actual doctor as "an obstruction without a mechanical cause," Ogilvie syndrome is defined by Cleveland Clinic as an "intestinal pseudo-obstruction." I'll let the rest of the basic definition speak for itself here:

"Ogilvie syndrome, also known as acute colonic pseudo-obstruction (ACPO), is a sudden and unexplained paralysis of your colon. Your colon acts like it's blocked or obstructed by something (pseudo-obstruction) but nothing is physically obstructing it. The problem is in your colon's motor system. It stops moving food along, allowing it to build up inside and causing the walls to dilate (widen)."

That's right! The character on season 2 of "The Pitt" that nobody likes and who screws up pretty much everything he touches is named after a fake bowel obstruction that causes symptoms like nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and distension, and constipation or diarrhea. That is objectively funny, and considering the fact that "The Pitt" works with real medical professionals to be as accurate as possible, there's absolutely no way that this name choice was unintentional. Not only that, but if you've been watching "The Pitt" season 2 all the way through, you might remember a pretty significant moment centered around Ogilvie that might be a ... cheeky little reference to his colon-related namesake.