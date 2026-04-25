The Michael Keaton Batman Easter Egg You Missed In Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a strange contradiction. The film was pretty well-liked by critics when it was released, garnering an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 226 reviews), and it was popular with audiences, making almost $478 million at the box office. What's more, Willy Wonka costumes are still available in Halloween stores today, and Johnny Depp's look as the kooky chocolatier Willy Wonka has seeped into the popular consciousness.

However, in 2026, one might be hard-pressed to find anyone who actually loves the movie. Many fans of Tim Burton agree that it's one of the director's lesser works, and most will admit that Mel Stuart's 1971 adaptation, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," is the more memorable, vastly superior movie. Even Gene Wilder, the star of "Willy Wonka," hated it.

Burton's film stars Freddie Highmore as the titular Charlie Bucket, an impoverished, innocent moppet living in a strange, Dickensian version of England. He shares a tiny hovel with his parents and his four grandparents, the latter of whom never get out of bed. At the center of town is the mythic Wonka Chocolate Factory, which produces some of the most magical confections the world has seen.

Charlie's father is played by Noah Taylor, and at the beginning of the film, he is laid off from his job at the local toothpaste factory. There are a few scenes of Mr. Bucket standing by an assembly line, overseeing box after box of Smilex-brand toothpaste coming down the conveyor.

Fans of Burton's 1989 blockbuster "Batman," the one with Michael Keaton, will perk up at the word "Smilex," as "Smylex" was the name of the eerie chemical poison concocted by that film's villain, the Joker (Jack Nicholson).