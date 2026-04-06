How The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Really Feels About Fans Who Love Soldier Boy [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for season 4 of "The Boys."

The fifth and final season of "The Boys" is just around the corner. If you remember how the previous season ended, we saw Homelander (Antony Starr) establish a supe-first America, allowing Vought to strong-arm its way into the heart of American politics. At the end of the episode, President Calhoun (David Andrews) leads Homelander to a CIA bunker, where Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is revealed to be alive inside a cryogenic container.

Soldier Boy had seemingly died in season 3 of "The Boys," but in reality, his unconscious body was retrieved by the CIA. With season 5 set to bring the series' epic conflict to an end, Soldier Boy's return could be an unpredictable wild card that changes everything.

/Film's Devin Meenan recently interviewed Ackles for "The Boys" season 5 press junket, and when asked whether fan perception of Soldier Boy — whom some view as an unblemished hero — will change after this season, Ackles touched upon the nuances of playing a toxic superhero: