Stephen King And Clive Barker Got A Creepy (But Hilarious) Movie Adaptation You Forgot About

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It's a little baffling that Mick Garris' 1997 TV movie "Quicksilver Highway" is as obscure as it is, given its imprimatur. The movie was, after all, a very rare team-up between star authors Stephen King and Clive Barker, two of the horror genre's most prominent figures, and each responsible for miniature media empires unto themselves.

King was always the superstar, of course, and films based on his work are plentiful and popular, but Barker, the "artier" of the two, was still the creator of "Hellraiser," "Candyman," and "Nightbreed," and still has a very healthy following of fans. And the two regarded one another with respect; the advertising for "Hellraiser" famously leaned on a quote from Stephen King wherein he said, "I have seen the future of horror. His name is Clive Barker."

"Quicksilver Highway" was a two-part anthology series about a creepy storyteller named Aaron Quicksilver (Christopher Lloyd) who told scary stories to the people he met on the road as a traveling showman. The first story he tells was based on the Stephen King story "Chattery Teeth," which is about, well, a set of toy chattering teeth that seem to be able to come to life. The second story he tells was based on Clive Barker's "The Body Politic," one of the tales from Barker's "Books of Blood" anthology. It was about human hands developing lives of their own and wanting to cut themselves free from their wrist-ly masters.

The TV movie wasn't very popular, and only those of us paying attention to horror TV in 1997 might have noticed it. It might have failed because the tone was a little too whimsical to be taken seriously as a horror series. Living chattering teeth? Living human hands? It was a little cartoony.