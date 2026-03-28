Why Victoria From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar

Netflix just released a brand new horror miniseries from the creators of "Stranger Things." Created by Haley Z. Boston and produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" offers a new take on the in-laws-from-hell subgenre of horror. The show stars Camilla Morrone ("Daisy Jones & The Six") and Adam DiMarco (season 2 of "The White Lotus") as Rachel and Nicky, an engaged couple who are visiting the groom's family cabin in upstate New York during the dead of winter. Unsurprisingly, their trip is filled with spooky incidents.

The in-laws are Boris (played by Ted Levine), and the creepy Victoria. If you kept trying to figure out why frail old Victoria looks so familiar while watching the show, it's because she is played by none other than Jennifer Jason Leigh, the best actor ever.

"Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" is part psychological thriller, part social satire about the nature and state of relationships and dating in 2026, and also part mystery. Oh, and there is also talk of a legendary creature named The Sorry Man, who stalks the woods surrounding the cabin. This all helps to create an eerie atmosphere that keeps you engaged with the series throughout its eight-episode run, and might stir some conversations about what it takes to sustain a relationship.

As Victoria, Jennifer Jason Leigh does a terrific job presenting an apparently idyllic marriage that's clearly hiding some dark secrets.