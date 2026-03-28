Why Victoria From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar
Netflix just released a brand new horror miniseries from the creators of "Stranger Things." Created by Haley Z. Boston and produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" offers a new take on the in-laws-from-hell subgenre of horror. The show stars Camilla Morrone ("Daisy Jones & The Six") and Adam DiMarco (season 2 of "The White Lotus") as Rachel and Nicky, an engaged couple who are visiting the groom's family cabin in upstate New York during the dead of winter. Unsurprisingly, their trip is filled with spooky incidents.
The in-laws are Boris (played by Ted Levine), and the creepy Victoria. If you kept trying to figure out why frail old Victoria looks so familiar while watching the show, it's because she is played by none other than Jennifer Jason Leigh, the best actor ever.
"Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" is part psychological thriller, part social satire about the nature and state of relationships and dating in 2026, and also part mystery. Oh, and there is also talk of a legendary creature named The Sorry Man, who stalks the woods surrounding the cabin. This all helps to create an eerie atmosphere that keeps you engaged with the series throughout its eight-episode run, and might stir some conversations about what it takes to sustain a relationship.
As Victoria, Jennifer Jason Leigh does a terrific job presenting an apparently idyllic marriage that's clearly hiding some dark secrets.
Jennifer Jason Leigh has had a long and impressive career
The daughter of actors Barbara Turner and Vic Morrow, Jennifer Jason Leigh began working on TV during the '70s before getting her film breakout role in the 1982 teen film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Her role as Stacy Hamilton is raw and heartbreaking, and made Leigh a star. From there, she collaborated with some truly legendary filmmakers — like Paul Verhoeven on "Flesh + Blood," Ron Howard on "Backdraft," Robert Altman on "Kansas City," and David Cronenberg on "Existenz." Leigh often balances a fun and lively performance with absolutely miserable and depressing projects, like "Synecdoche, New York" and "Anomalisa."
Despite working for decades and doing incredible work, it wasn't until 2015 with "The Hateful Eight" that Leigh finally got recognition from the Academy in the form of a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In that movie, Leigh played a condemned woman with an eye for violence, not too dissimilar from her fantastic work as a hitwoman in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: The Return."
Indeed, Leigh has extensive experience in genre work, from horror to sci-fi and everything in between. Her collaborations with both David and Brandon Cronenberg have been delightfully strange. On TV, Leigh has played in the supernatural mystery/thriller arena for decades, from her small voice role in the animated "Todd McFarlane's Spawn" to the psychological drama "Lisey's Story."
Now, you can see Jennifer Jason Leigh as a spooky future mother-in-law in Netflix's "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen."