A Key Foundation Writer Co-Created An Underrated Sci-Fi Series Streaming On Prime Video

Three seasons in (with a fourth on the way), Apple TV's "Foundation" has cemented itself as an engrossing series where science is the savior. Showrunners David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman went the extra mile to tweak Isaac Asimov's sci-fi series into a spectacle suited for television. Major changes were made on a fundamental level — so much so that season 3 sports a massive twist that's the exact opposite of Asimov's book. While both Goyer and Friedman have been involved with the show's writing process, the credit for penning such a compelling saga also rests on Jane Espenson. The gifted "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" writer has shaped a significant chunk of the Asimov adaptation, while also serving as one of the show's executive producers. Espenson's body of work ranges from "The O.C." to "Battlestar Galactica," with several one-off episodes in prestigious shows like "Game of Thrones" to round things off.

You might've heard of "Warehouse 13," the Syfy drama that ran between 2009 and 2014. Espenson created the show alongside D. Brent Mote, helming a science fiction storyline that heavily borrows from successful titles like "The X-Files" and "Ghostbusters." You'll also find elements of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" thrown in for good measure, lending to a messy, but intriguing hodgepodge of ideas that appeal to familiarity rather than originality.

Secret service agents Pete (Eddie McClintock) and Myka Bering (Joanne Kelly) are assigned to the titular warehouse in South Dakota, which is filled to the brim with supernatural artifacts. The goal is to retrieve more artifacts and bring them to this top-secret government compound. While Pete and Myka don't exactly share an intense, evolving dynamic like Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, they're as mismatched as an agent team-up can be. And the show is currently available on Prime Video.