A Gritty Al Pacino Crime Thriller Is One Of Meryl Streep's Favorite Movies

It's astonishing to think that acting legends Meryl Streep and Al Pacino didn't appear on screen together until "Angels in America," the record-breaking 2003 miniseries based on the plays by Tony Kushner. In that miniseries, Pacino played lawyer, Reagan acolyte, and closeted gay man Roy Cohn (based on the real-life person), while Streep played multiple roles, including an angel and the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg. The ghost haunts Roy Cohn as he begins to shuffle off his mortal coil.

Pacino once admitted that when he first met Streep, he wasn't too struck by her. He said that she was shy and not too talkative. He assumed she didn't like him. They had a mutual friend in John Cazale, who was dating Streep at the time. All three of them are among the most important and talented actors of their generation, and their respective filmographies include some of the best movies of all time. I needn't remind you that Streep and Pacino have piles of Academy Award nominations between them, while Streep has three Oscars, and Pacino has one.

Naturally, the two of them admire each other's talent. They both discussed each other's careers in a mutual interview conducted by EW back in 2003. Pacino admitted that he had recently seen Streep's performance in Fred Schepisi's 1988 drama "A Cry in the Dark" (released as "Evil Angels" in its native Australia). He also said that he watched her Best Picture-winning movie "Out of Africa" "all the time." Streep, meanwhile, admitted that Pacino actually starred in one of her favorite movies: Because she is a woman of impeccable taste, she said that she always loved Sidney Lumet's 1975 heist thriller "Dog Day Afternoon."