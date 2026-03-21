Hollywood Stars Who Refused Their Oscars

Getting to appear in or write a major motion picture is difficult enough. Actually making a career in movies requires as much luck as it does talent and hard work. As for earning an Academy Award nomination? That's winning the film industry lottery.

People joke that nobody really means it when they say "It's an honor just to be nominated," but, unless the artist in question is a conceited jerk or perhaps a previous winner, they really mean it. You get to sit in the Dolby Theatre with your peers and cinema legends, and hear your name called from the stage at least once. That's got to be a rush. And if you hear your name a second time, and find yourself walking down the aisle and up onto the stage where, I don't know, Rachel McAdams is waiting to hand you an Oscar, you're a superhero if you can deliver a coherent, let alone eloquent speech (when in doubt, keep it short like Joe Pesci).

There have been winners who've had to miss the ceremony due to work (Michael Caine was famously unavailable to collect his Best Supporting Actor Oscar because he was shooting "Jaws: The Revenge, while four-time winner Woody Allen has never attended the ceremony), but very rarely has anyone outright refused their Oscar. To date, it's only happened three times and for very different reasons. You can decide for yourself if you would've also followed suit.