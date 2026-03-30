Why Steven Spielberg Rejected The Planned Indiana Jones Horror Movie

One could easily make the argument that the Indiana Jones movies are partially horror films. The movies all feature gruesome deaths and center on a hero (played by Harrison Ford) who kills without remorse. Fans of these films have crunched the numbers, and Indiana Jones directly kills upwards of 50 people in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" alone. For comparison, Jason Voorhees kills 34 people across "Friday the 13th Part 2," "Friday the 13th Part III," and "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" (via Gamespot).

(In fairness, Indy only kills people who are actively trying to kill him, but the point still stands.)

Additionally, people die in horrible ways in the "Indiana Jones" movies. The villains who open the titular "Lost Ark" are all melted or blown up by the power of God. A sacrificial victim similarly has his heart magically ripped from his chest in "Temple of Doom" right before being dropped into a lava pit, while Walter Donovan (Julian Glover) prematurely ages into a skeleton in seconds in "Last Crusade." Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four "Indiana Jones" films, has a great eye for the horrifying, as he's shown time and time again. That extends to 1982's "Poltergeist," a haunted house movie that he produced, co-wrote, and held a lot of creative control over. Tobe Hooper, however, is the film's credited director.

Nevertheless, as documented in Paul Bullock's 2017 oral history of "Temple of Doom," Indiana Jones creator George Lucas once pitched the concept for an Indiana Jones horror movie set in a haunted castle in Scotland. Spielberg turned down Lucas' idea, though, having just worked on "Poltergeist."