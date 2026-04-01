An Underrated Edgar Allan Poe Adaptation From The '90s Is A Must-Watch For Horror Fans

The late, great Stuart Gordon had his work cut out for him when he set out to make a new film version of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Pit of the Pendulum" in 1991.

Roger Corman's 1961 take on Poe's most suspenseful tale (at all of two pages) is one of legendary director-producer's finest movies. He hired the masterful science fiction-horror novelist Richard Matheson ("I Am Legend," "The Shrinking Man," "Hell House") to expand the story, which gathers a surprisingly degree of momentum as it builds to the terrifying climax. Are there worse ways to go than being strapped to a wooden table as a massive, razor-sharp blade inches its way towards one's abdomen? It's certainly in my bottom ten, if only for the agonizing wait and knowledge that the blade will take more than a few trips to and fro to slice into your innards. Corman stages the climactic scene with wicked patience, and closes out his film on a shocking final shot.

Spoiler alert: if a filmmaker is being faithful to Poe's tale, the protagonist escapes certain death at the nick of time. But with the mischievous, gore-happy Gordon on board, it seemed possible, if not likely, that he might take a bloody departure from Poe's upbeat finale. Gordon is, after all, the man who made the darkly funny, stomach-turning sci-fi-horror classics "Re-Animator" and "From Beyond." All bets were off when Gordon was behind the camera.

Working with his frequent co-writer Dennis Paoli, Gordon took a surprisingly throwback approach to "The Pit and the Pendulum," only his point of reference was not Roger Corman.