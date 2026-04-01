An Underrated Edgar Allan Poe Adaptation From The '90s Is A Must-Watch For Horror Fans
The late, great Stuart Gordon had his work cut out for him when he set out to make a new film version of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Pit of the Pendulum" in 1991.
Roger Corman's 1961 take on Poe's most suspenseful tale (at all of two pages) is one of legendary director-producer's finest movies. He hired the masterful science fiction-horror novelist Richard Matheson ("I Am Legend," "The Shrinking Man," "Hell House") to expand the story, which gathers a surprisingly degree of momentum as it builds to the terrifying climax. Are there worse ways to go than being strapped to a wooden table as a massive, razor-sharp blade inches its way towards one's abdomen? It's certainly in my bottom ten, if only for the agonizing wait and knowledge that the blade will take more than a few trips to and fro to slice into your innards. Corman stages the climactic scene with wicked patience, and closes out his film on a shocking final shot.
Spoiler alert: if a filmmaker is being faithful to Poe's tale, the protagonist escapes certain death at the nick of time. But with the mischievous, gore-happy Gordon on board, it seemed possible, if not likely, that he might take a bloody departure from Poe's upbeat finale. Gordon is, after all, the man who made the darkly funny, stomach-turning sci-fi-horror classics "Re-Animator" and "From Beyond." All bets were off when Gordon was behind the camera.
Working with his frequent co-writer Dennis Paoli, Gordon took a surprisingly throwback approach to "The Pit and the Pendulum," only his point of reference was not Roger Corman.
Stuart Gordon took a big, bloody swing with The Pit and the Pendulum
Gordon's "The Pit and the Pendulum" is aesthetically similar to such torture-heavy, witchcraft gorefests as "Witchfinder General" and "Mark of the Devil." If you've seen those movies, particularly the latter, you can feel that aesthetic in your bones, and that feeling is that you're about to see some nasty stuff. Gordon certainly doesn't skimp on the bloodletting, but the film mostly eschews his trademark dark comedy for a serious engagement with Poe's story.
Had all gone according to plan, Peter O'Toole would've starred as main villain Torquemada. Alas, right as the film was about to start shooting with a $6 million budget, financier Vestron Video went bankrupt. As a result, Gordon lost O'Toole and Sherilyn Fenn (who was red hot coming off "Twin Peaks"). Unwilling to give up on the project, Gordon, working with producers Albert and Charles Band, slashed the budget down to $2 million and cast Lance Henriksen as Torquemada. In an interview posted to YouTube, Gordon praised Henriksen's method-like commitment to the role. Per Gordon, "When he came on the set, it was not Lance Henriksen who was there, it was Torquemada."
Oliver Reed also joined the Inquisition fun in a small role as the Cardinal. Obviously, it wouldn't be a Gordon horror movie without the intense presence of Jeffrey Combs, who gives you the full Combs experience as the inquisitor Francisco.
This isn't one of Gordon's best, and it's certainly not in the league of Corman's film, but the atmosphere and performances, particularly Henriksen's fiendish portrayal of Torquemada, make it a must-watch for horror fans. "The Pit and the Pendulum" is currently waiting to slash your guts wide open on Prime Video.