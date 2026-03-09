Ryan Gosling Teamed Up With Sandra Bullock For A Dark Crime Thriller You've Likely Never Seen

Barbet Schroeder's 2002 crime thriller "Murder By Numbers" is one of those many, many Hollywood films that have kind of slipped into the memory hole. It sported a decent budget — $50 million — and starred Sandra Bullock, one of the hottest Hollywood actresses working at the time. It had a decent advertising push and even came with a prestigious director; Schroeder made films like "Barfly," "Reversal of Fortune," and "Single White Female." The flick also sported supporting performances from celebrated actors Chris Penn and Ben Chaplin.

Most notably, this was a star showcase from the then-upcoming talents Michael Pitt and Ryan Gosling. Pitt had just come off of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," and Gosling was establishing himself on TV in shows like "Young Hercules," so "Murder By Numbers" was a step up for both of them. They played co-leads in a studio murder-mystery picture and got to act opposite a giant movie star. "Murder By Numbers" had everything going for it.

Except for the people who saw it, as they all promptly forgot about it. "Murder By Numbers" is painfully average. The screenplay by Tony Gayton was, well, very by the numbers, bringing few original ideas to its Leopold & Loeb riff. What could have been a fascinating character study into the mind of a pair of adolescent killers was instead an off-the-rack cop flick that wouldn't have felt out-of-place in the middle of any season of "Law & Order." The film only has a 30% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 126 reviews) and only made $56.7 million at the box office. Odd that a face-off between huge stars like Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock should be so obscure today. It can, at the very least, be rented on Prime Video.