A '70s Crime Epic With A 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Influenced A Bruce Springsteen Song

Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska" opens with the eerie siren whine of a harmonica, setting the stage for what's to be an unsettlingly terse first-person account of Charles Starkweather's 1958 murder spree across Nebraska and Wyoming. If you've seen the cinematic memoir "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," you know this was one of many songs the artist recorded in the bedroom of a rental house while working dealing with the onrush of stardom and a brutal bout of depression. What began as an instrumentally spare demo captured via a four-track recorder was ultimately released, after attempts to broaden the sound and make it more of a conventional sounding LP, as that instrumentally spare demo. It was a bold decision by an artist who'd firmly established himself as a rocker backed by the big, muscular E Street Band, but it paid off in critical acclaim. And for fans who were left cold by the downbeat songs on "Nebraska," they got a classic of E Street bombast two years later with "Born in the U.S.A."

While the entirety of "Nebraska" is masterful, it's the title track that sets the despairing tone and looms over the rest of the songs. There's a pronounced Flannery O'Connor influence here (Springsteen comes close to directly quoting her short story "A Good Man Is Hard to Find" with the lyric "I guess there's just a meanness in this world"), but the opening verse draws from a cinematic source. It's very possible we wouldn't have "Nebraska," the song or the album, had Springsteen not run across Terrence Malick's brilliant 1973 directorial debut feature "Badlands" (which currently holds a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes).