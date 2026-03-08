Sinners' Most Subversive Choice Isn't The One You're Probably Thinking About

Writer/director Ryan Coogler could have called his latest film any number of things. "The Smoke Stack Twins." "Sundown in Clarkesdale." "Panic! At the Juke Joint." But he chose "Sinners," a title which directly ties to the movie's most provocative storytelling decision.

The most subversive choice in this film is not that vampires suddenly intrude on an otherwise grounded story, or even the frank depiction of oral sex. Instead, it's that Preacher Boy Sammie (Miles Caton), the son of a Deep South pastor, chooses to reject the church as the source of his salvation.

In the Western world, Christianity and its associated virtues have historically represented all that is right and decent for movie characters, many of whom have been tempted away from purity by various vices in a variety of cinematic circumstances. Think of the nuns in "Black Narcissus," Charlton Heston's revenge-seeking title character in "Ben-Hur," or even Michael Douglas in "Fatal Attraction." In classical storytelling, "sinners" are punished for straying outside the strict bounds of the church and its teachings (or societal lines that adhere to those morals), and by the end, these characters find themselves adopting a way of life that aligns with that comparatively traditional approach, which is almost always accepted as the "correct" decision. This structure applies to a ton of films; to continue with the examples from earlier, the nuns move on from their windswept convent, Ben-Hur realizes revenge isn't the way forward, and Michael Douglas's character's wife takes him back after he cheats on her.

But the bravest choice Coogler makes in "Sinners" is for the movie to buck this trend.