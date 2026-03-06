The Bride! Character Comedian John Mulaney Almost Played (And We're Glad He Didn't)

This article contains some spoilers for "The Bride!"

The art of stunt casting, in which a very well-known public figure is given a small but significant role to play in a movie, is a delicate one due to its inherent potential. If their casting is less about their appearance and more about what their well-known visage brings to a role, then the conversation becomes about how their real-life persona blends with and contributes to the part. A great recent example is the casting of the dearly departed David Lynch in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." Lynch was cast in the small but memorable role of the director John Ford, which meant that a revered old film director was himself portraying another revered old film director. The scene in the movie would've been less had Lynch (or at least someone else of his stature) not played the part.

As important as it is to recognize when to stunt cast someone, the opposite is just as crucial, especially if their persona would prove too detrimental or awkward to the part. That's the case with John Mulaney, who, according to his monologue he gave during the 2024 Governors Awards, was up for the role of "Young Cop" in Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride!" However, according to Gyllenhaal herself, she never received an audition tape from Mulaney for the role and was cast with actor Louis Cancelmi. So, either Mulaney was doing a bit about being turned down for the part, or Gyllenhaal is politely concealing her rejection of the comedian. Either way, it was a good choice, because we're glad that Mulaney didn't play a role in which his presence would've made it confusing and weird in a bad way.