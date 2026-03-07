Why Zack Snyder Insisted That He Didn't Actually Change Watchmen's Ending

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' seminal 1986 comic book "Watchmen" posits what the world might've looked like if superheroes actually came into being in the 1940s. It seems that if individuals with extraordinary, near-supernatural powers actually manifested, their presence would immediately alter the way wars are fought and the way technology evolves. Also, if freelance vigilantes were suddenly free to serve as self-appointed peacemakers, it would swiftly lead to their corruption and abuse of power. As is asked multiple times throughout the story: Who watches the Watchmen?

The world of "Watchmen" is torn apart and corrupted. Unity is needed. So, the comic ends with the superhero Ozymandias secretly manufacturing a massive, destructive global crisis so horrible that all of Earth is forced to unite in its wake. Specifically, Ozymandias drops a giant squid-like monster in New York, killing scads of people. Some of the other Watchmen discover this subterfuge, but they're forced to capitulate when it appears Ozymandias' plan has worked, and the world is ready to unite in the wake of the squid incident.

However, in director Zack Snyder's ultra-slick (and, frankly, not very good) 2009 film adaptation of "Watchmen," there's no squid monster (a concept that filmmaker Darren Aronofsky actually pitched). Instead, Ozymandias (Matthew Goode) causes the clean energy reactors designed by his ultra-powerful fellow Watchman, Doctor Manhattan (Billy Crudup), to explode, killing millions and turning humanity against Doctor Manhattan. The effect is the same, though: The world unites against a common enemy.

While many fans of Moore and Gibbons' comic objected to this change, Snyder defended it when he was interviewed by The New York Times in 2009. As he saw it, the movie's ending still encompasses the same fundamental idea as the comic's conclusion despite changing some (apparently, to his eye, inconsequential) details along the way.