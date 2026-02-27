New GI Joe Movie In The Works, But There's A Disappointing Catch

Oh no, Joe!

On one hand, fans of Hasbro's "G.I. Joe's" universe — from the toy line to the cartoons to the comic books to the movies — must be thrilled that Paramount is gearing up to revisit the film franchise five years after "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" bombed. But their enthusiasm should be wiped out completely when they discover that screenwriter Max Landis, whose career ground to a halt after eight women accused him of emotional and sexual abuse, has been hired to work up one of its screenplay treatments.

Curiously, Paramount is also commissioning a second, separate treatment from Danny McBride, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, could be blended with Landis' take. Hopefully, there will be massive blowback from this announcement, which will force Paramount to rescind its offer to Landis ... although the David Ellison-run studio does not seem to care about sexual harassment and/or assault allegations. Under Ellison's watch, Skydance hired Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to head up the company's animation division one year after he left Disney due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by co-workers. Paramount is additionally developing "Rush Hour 4" with Brett Ratner at the helm in spite of a 2017 Los Angeles Times report revealing that six women have accused him of sexual harassment or misconduct.

It should be noted that no charges have been filed against any of these men. Moreover, Landis took to YouTube three years ago to acknowledge his past toxicity. "I get why certain people hate me," he said. I guess that's what passes for contrition in Hollywood nowadays.

In any event, provided this all comes to pass, what can we expect from this new iteration of "G.I. Joe?"