Grey's Anatomy Season 22's Eric Dane Tribute Explained

A lot of people have come and gone throughout 22 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," but in the aftermath of the first major real-life death of one of the show's performers, the long-running ABC medical drama made it a point to pay homage to the late, great Eric Dane.

Dane, who played Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan — and who somehow managed to turn a shallow, absurdly handsome character into one of the show's most poignant, emotional players — passed away on February 19, 2026. This news broke just ten short months after Dane revealed, to the entire world, that he'd been diagnosed with ALS — an incurable neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. From season 2 through the two-part premiere of season 9, Dane's Mark was a truly indispensable part of the "Grey's Anatomy" universe, and this season 22 tribute makes that quite clear.

I'll get into the specifics of the tribute later — which is so, so lovely — but first, I'd like to highlight the fact that original "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes paid her respects to Dane on social media, which was a big indication that her production company Shondaland would craft some sort of video tribute like this.

"Eric Dane was a beloved member of the Shondaland and 'Grey's Anatomy' families. He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world," Rhimes wrote on her Instagram page alongside a photo carousel of pictures featuring Dane. "We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work." Okay, so let's talk about the specifics of the tribute now ... and why it's perfect.