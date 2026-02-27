Scream 7's Ron Lynch Tribute, Explained

Warning: This post contains minor spoilers for "Scream 7."

For the seventh time in 30 years, Ghostface is back on the big screen. "Scream 7" is now in theaters, and this time, Sidney Prescott is back after Neve Campbell sat out "Scream VI" over a pay dispute. It's yet another chapter in one of cinema's most enduring horror franchises, but this one had to soldier on without a key figure who helped make the series a success all over again: producer Ron Lynch.

In the latest sequel, a new Ghostface killer emerges in the small town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has managed to build a new, quiet life. Sidney's darkest fears come to light as her daughter (Isabel May) is the killer's latest target. Determined to protect her family, she must face the horrors of her past yet again in an attempt to end the bloodshed once and for all. "Scream 7" has been met with mixed reactions thus far.

Without getting into major spoiler territory, there are signs seen throughout the sequel that feature the name Ron Lynch, a local politician in the universe of the movies. The camera lingers on these signs, making them feel important. That's because they are. In real life, Lynch was a key producer of the "Scream" movies, in addition to being something of an unsung Hollywood legend.

Unfortunately, Lynch passed away in December 2024, meaning he didn't get to see this movie through to the end. The signs that appear throughout the sequel are a way of paying tribute to the man. He also gets an "in memory of" tribute during the end credits, as a further acknowledgment of his accomplishments.