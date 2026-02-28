Why Joseph From Wuthering Heights Looks So Familiar

Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" is a polarizing film, with /Film's own review warning that fans of Emily Brontë's original novel will need to "throw out the book entirely in order to enjoy the movie." Still, there's no denying that Fennell delivered the first big movie of 2026. This is a movie with gorgeous production design, lavish sets with some interesting decor choices straight out of a Tim Burton movie (the fireplace made out of hands, anyone?), and a great cast.

Indeed, "Wuthering Heights" is full of known faces. Sure, Margot Robbie as Cathy Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff are prominently featured on the poster and promotional material, but there's more — from Hong Chau as Nelly to Shazad Latif as Edgar. Eagle-eyed viewers may have recognized "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper as young Heathcliff. Those with even better eyes, however, may have seen Ewan Mitchell as Joseph, and recognized him from a hit HBO show.

In the film, Joseph is a servant at Wuthering Heights who is working there from before Heathcliff is brought to the estate until long after Cathy's father passes away. His main role in Fennell's reimagining of the film is to expose Cathy to BDSM for the first time when she sees Joseph and another servant, Zillah (Amy Morgan), having a steamy hot session in a barn late at night.

Most likely, however, Ewan Mitchell seems familiar because he plays everyone's favorite silvery-blond-haired psychopath, Aemond Targaryen in "House of the Dragon."