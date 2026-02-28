HBO Max Is Streaming The '80s Jackie Chan Movie That Changed The Action Genre Forever
Choosing the best Jackie Chan movie is as difficult as picking one's favorite child, but for most action fans, "Police Story" is probably at or near the top of the list. Often regarded as one of the greatest action movies of all time, the 1985 flick raised the bar for fight choreography and stunt work. Directed by and starring Chan, the actor risked his life making this one for our viewing pleasure, so why not go stream it right now while it's on HBO Max to honor this legend's efforts?
"Police Story" sees Chan play a police officer who is hell-bent on taking down a Hong Kong drug lord. It isn't that easy, though, as Chan's character is framed for murder and his life is in constant danger. That said, the story more or less serves to showcase some truly exquisite action sequences. Chan took an unconventional approach to writing "Police Story" by writing the story around the stunts as opposed to locking the narrative beats down first, but when the action is this good, it works.
Prior to "Police Story," Chan was already known as a world-class martial artist who performed his own stunts. However, the feats he pulled off in "Police Story" forever immortalized him — and the film — as bona fide action royalty. Let's look at some of the moments in "Police Story" that changed the game.
Police Story's action scenes are next-level
In one "Police Story" scene, Jackie Chan's character evades bad guys by jumping onto a metal pole equipped with exploding lightbulbs and slides down. It makes for an excellent visual, and the sequence is, without a shadow of a doubt, the greatest stunt in movie history. Chan claims that his fall was broken by a car full of candy, but he thought he might die prior to making the leap onto the pole. In the end, the actor walked away with some painful burns on his skin, which made it peel.
In a tamer (but still insane) sequence, Chan's detective lunges toward a moving bus and latches onto it with an umbrella hook. There are no tricks here, either — Chan literally clung onto a moving bus with nothing but an umbrella hook and let it pull him along. The scene is played for laughs, but knowing that Chan risked breaking some bones to bring it to life adds a thrilling element that's both unnerving and admirable.
"Police Story" contains the best action sequences ever, and the aforementioned examples cover only a small portion of the movie's wonders. Fortunately, you can watch it in its entire glory on HBO Max.