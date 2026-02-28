HBO Max Is Streaming The '80s Jackie Chan Movie That Changed The Action Genre Forever

Choosing the best Jackie Chan movie is as difficult as picking one's favorite child, but for most action fans, "Police Story" is probably at or near the top of the list. Often regarded as one of the greatest action movies of all time, the 1985 flick raised the bar for fight choreography and stunt work. Directed by and starring Chan, the actor risked his life making this one for our viewing pleasure, so why not go stream it right now while it's on HBO Max to honor this legend's efforts?

"Police Story" sees Chan play a police officer who is hell-bent on taking down a Hong Kong drug lord. It isn't that easy, though, as Chan's character is framed for murder and his life is in constant danger. That said, the story more or less serves to showcase some truly exquisite action sequences. Chan took an unconventional approach to writing "Police Story" by writing the story around the stunts as opposed to locking the narrative beats down first, but when the action is this good, it works.

Prior to "Police Story," Chan was already known as a world-class martial artist who performed his own stunts. However, the feats he pulled off in "Police Story" forever immortalized him — and the film — as bona fide action royalty. Let's look at some of the moments in "Police Story" that changed the game.