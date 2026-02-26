Neve Campbell And Mike Myers' Cult Drama Is A Hidden Gem (If You Watch The Right Version)

Mark Christopher's 1998 film "54" told a fictionalized biography of New York's notorious Studio 54 during its 1977 to 1979 heyday, when it was one of the city's hottest and sexiest nightclubs. The club's co-owner, Steve Rubell, notoriously stood outside the club, hand-picking only the most beautiful people for admission. Rubell also made sure that any visiting celebrities were treated especially nicely. Rubell's reign at Studio 54 was very brief: he was busted for tax evasion and skimming profits in 1979, and went to prison in 1980.

In the "54" movie, Mike Myers played Steve Rubell, but the film was told from the perspective of a fictional character named Shane O'Shea, played by Ryan Phillippe. Shane discovers the drugged-up, queer-friendly, sex-encouraged atmosphere of Studio 54, and happily becomes a busboy. He soon becomes a male model and hedonistic 54 star, upsetting his best friend, Greg (Breckin Meyer). He has a brief romance with an aspiring actress named Julie (Neve Campbell), and a, uh, close friendship with Greg's wife, Anita (Salma Hayek).

"54" was clearly arranged to be a prestige picture along the lines of Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights" from the year before. Both films banked on '70s nostalgia, and aimed to demystify the notorious hedonism of the decade. "54," however, wasn't as big a hit, and was slammed by critics; it has a mere 15% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's easy to see why: why invent a fictional protagonist when Steve Rubell was right there?

It turns out, though, that "54" was shaved down to 90 minutes by Miramax before its release, and contained several scenes that the studio re-shot. The 105-minute director's cut wouldn't see (official) light of day until 2015, and wouldn't be on Blu-ray until 2016. That version is much, much better.