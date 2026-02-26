How To Watch Amanda Seyfried's The Testament Of Ann Lee At Home
2025 was something of a low-key revolutionary frame for film musicals. Obviously, "KPop Demon Hunters" was one of the year's defining movies (whether you personally came down with a case of Huntrix and Saja Boys fever or not), but pictures such as "Sinners," "Song Sung Blue," and even the musical adjacent, Ethan Hawke-starring "Blue Moon" illustrated how the genre can take on all sorts of different shapes and forms. But with all due respect to "Wicked: For Good," the most audacious, clear-cut cinematic musical of 2025 was easily "The Testament of Ann Lee."
A quasi-experimental big screen dramatization of the life and times of Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the founder and leader of the 18th century religious sect known as the Shakers, "The Testament of Ann Lee" hails from Mona Fastvoid and Brady Corbet, the creative duo and real-life partners behind the Oscar-winning "The Brutalist." This time around, Fastvoid called the shots from a script that she co-wrote with Corbet, a reversal of their roles on that feature. Be that as it may, "The Testament of Ann Lee" is just as uncompromising and daring in its vision as their previous efforts, which is why the Academy has showered the movie with many, many Oscar nominations.
Oh, wait, my mistake: "The Testament of Ann Lee" got exactly zero Academy Awards nods in spite of its stellar critical response (see: its 87% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing), making it easily one of the biggest Oscar snubs of 2026. It also barely made a sound upon opening in theaters and has grossed less than $3 million at the box office to date. Luckily, anyone and everyone who missed out on this truly unique viewing experience will be able to check it out on digital starting March 10, 2026.
The Testament of Ann Lee is coming to digital in March 2026
Give them credit: Mona Fastvoid and Brady Corbet are fully committed to making thoroughly uncommercial period pieces that look far more expensive than their low eight-figure budgets would imply. In the case of "The Testament of Ann Lee," the pair have crafted a movie that takes the real Ann Lee's cultish yet fervent religious faith as seriously as she did and recognizes just how radical her egalitarian approach to Christian doctrine was in her time. Of course, it's the Shaker hymn-based musical numbers that are the real standout aspect here, blending ecstatic modern dance moves with traditional formation movement to visually symbolize the Shakers' approach to their beliefs.
At the same time, Fastvoid and Corbet's grasp continues to exceed their reach with their latest film. Sections of "The Testament of Ann Lee" are distractingly by-the-book, with vital events being hastily touched on in voiceover narration or occurring offscreen in a way that leaves the movie feeling both overlong and too thin (a problem, I felt, that "The Brutalist" also had). But don't let its flaws stop you from checking this film when it debuts on the usual digital platforms (including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home) on March 10, 2026. For lack of a more apt description, this movie (and Amanda Seyfried's spectacular, no-holds-barred performance therein) is what the very concept of "cinema" is all about.
For the same reason, you'll definitely want to watch the (annoyingly, only) bonus feature that will come with the movie on digital as well: a behind-the-scenes look at "the research, set design, cinematography, choreography, music, and costume design that create the film's spellbinding and extraordinary look and feel." This is one case where those assorted adjectives are actually justified.