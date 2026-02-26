How To Watch Amanda Seyfried's The Testament Of Ann Lee At Home

2025 was something of a low-key revolutionary frame for film musicals. Obviously, "KPop Demon Hunters" was one of the year's defining movies (whether you personally came down with a case of Huntrix and Saja Boys fever or not), but pictures such as "Sinners," "Song Sung Blue," and even the musical adjacent, Ethan Hawke-starring "Blue Moon" illustrated how the genre can take on all sorts of different shapes and forms. But with all due respect to "Wicked: For Good," the most audacious, clear-cut cinematic musical of 2025 was easily "The Testament of Ann Lee."

A quasi-experimental big screen dramatization of the life and times of Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the founder and leader of the 18th century religious sect known as the Shakers, "The Testament of Ann Lee" hails from Mona Fastvoid and Brady Corbet, the creative duo and real-life partners behind the Oscar-winning "The Brutalist." This time around, Fastvoid called the shots from a script that she co-wrote with Corbet, a reversal of their roles on that feature. Be that as it may, "The Testament of Ann Lee" is just as uncompromising and daring in its vision as their previous efforts, which is why the Academy has showered the movie with many, many Oscar nominations.

Oh, wait, my mistake: "The Testament of Ann Lee" got exactly zero Academy Awards nods in spite of its stellar critical response (see: its 87% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing), making it easily one of the biggest Oscar snubs of 2026. It also barely made a sound upon opening in theaters and has grossed less than $3 million at the box office to date. Luckily, anyone and everyone who missed out on this truly unique viewing experience will be able to check it out on digital starting March 10, 2026.