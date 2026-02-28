Joaquin Phoenix And John C. Reilly's 2018 Western Should Have Never Flopped At The Box Office

Directed by Jacques Audiard, 2018's "The Sisters Brothers" is a surreal postmodern Western, to quote /Film's review of the movie. It plays like a classic Hollywood oater but slightly askew and refreshingly grounded, populating its setting with natural, awkward, human characters prone to fits of failure and suffused with bad luck. One might be tempted to describe the picture as a comedy, but anything that feels comedic is merely a result of the juxtaposition between the romance of the American West and the foibles its denizens have to deal with.

Early in the film, Eli Sisters (John C. Reilly) visits a trading post and is taught all about the modern miracle that is the toothbrush. A clerk explains that, when used properly, the toothbrush might help you keep your teeth for longer. It's implied in this scene that everyone in this world expects to lose their teeth eventually, and this sardonic humor keeps "The Sisters Brothers" buoyed throughout its runtime. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix play the titular brothers, Eli and Charlie, and although they are killers-for-hire, they're also just silly working stiffs trying to survive in a romantic land booming with money and activity. The boom, it seems, hasn't reached them.

"The Sisters Brothers" was made for a relatively modest $38 million, and it features several well-known character actors at their best. In addition to Reilly and Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a clever private investigator, while Riz Ahmed portrays a brilliant chemist with utopian dreams. In addition, Rutger Hauer portrays a key character known as the Commodore, and Carol Kane plays the Sisters Brothers' mother.

Sadly, Audiard's film was roundly ignored by audiences, only earning $14.6 million at the box office. This is a pity, as "The Sisters Brothers" is good.